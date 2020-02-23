Register
14:14 GMT23 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk over Westminster Bridge on a rainy day wiht the Houses of Parliament in the background in London, Britain, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

    Downing Street Reportedly Mocking 'Divided and Distracted' Brussels’ Ahead of Looming Trade Talks

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (17)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107768/93/1077689317.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202002231078386894-downing-street-reportedly-mocking-divided-and-distracted-brussels-ahead-of-looming-trade-talks-/

    Earlier, the UK government signaled it would publish its mandate for the trade deal with the EU later in the week, with ministers expected to seek a Canada-style deal that has already faced scathing criticism in the EU.

    Downing Street has claimed Brussels is in “disarray” over its plans for a post-Brexit trade deal, as crunch negotiations between the two sides scheduled to begin in March draw nearer, writes the Daily Mail.

    UK Government sources have reportedly been privately mocking the confusion apparent in the EU ranks after the 27 EU leaders recently became embroiled in acrimonious talks over the hole left in Brussels' 2021-2027 budget due to Britain's departure.

    Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels
    © REUTERS / Kenzo Tribouillard/POOL
    Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels

    An emergency summit of European Union leaders on 20-21 February failed to come up with an agreement on the bloc's seven-year financial plan, worth about one trillion euros.

    The outlet cites sources as saying Brussels is “divided and distracted” by other issues, such as the ruckus over the Elgin Marbles and their return to Greece.

    A marble metope sculpture (447-438BC) from the Parthenon in Athens, part of the collection that is popularly referred to as the Elgin Marbles, depicting a battle between a Centaur and a Lapith.
    © AFP 2019 / Leon Neal
    A marble metope sculpture (447-438BC) from the Parthenon in Athens, part of the collection that is popularly referred to as the Elgin Marbles, depicting a battle between a Centaur and a Lapith.

    The diplomatic row over the marbles, housed in the British Museum, erupted after a leaked draft of Brussels' mandate for talks revealed a stipulation that Britain should “return unlawfully removed cultural objects to their countries of origin”.

    A UK government spokesman responded by saying:

    “The UK's position on the Parthenon sculptures remains unchanged. They are the legal responsibility of the British Museum. That is not up for discussion as part of our trade negotiations.”

    UK, EU Negotiating Mandates

    Both the UK government and Brussels are set to unveil their negotiating mandates this week, before the two sides come together for talks at the start of March.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief negotiator David Frost is gearing up to publish the official UK position on the talks with Brussels on Thursday, and is expected to seek a Canada-style trade deal that would allow Britain to diverge from Brussels' rules regarding tax and state subsidies.

    According to a source from Taskforce Europe, the UK's negotiating team, the mandate laid out by Britain would be “consistent in its ambition for a future relationship based on friendly co-operation between sovereign equals”.

    While touting the “smooth” progress made by the UK side, with a “clear decision-making framework in place”, the source said:

    “By contrast, the EU seem divided, distracted by other issues like marbles, instead of the important decisions on what our trading relationship will actually look like. The new plan is for them to approve their mandate on February 25 but it's anyone's guess whether they will.”

    In stark contrast to the measured progress on the UK side, Brussels looks stymied by uncertainty over the future talks, claimed the source:

    “Taskforce Europe has hit the ground running with over 40 dedicated officials – the best and brightest in their fields from across Whitehall. This is in contrast to the process of agreeing the EU's mandate, which so far looks to be hamstrung by indecision and delay due to the competing interests of different member states… They have still not agreed a mandate, and now have to focus on agreeing their budget for the next seven years.’

    A Downing Street source is cited by the publication as confirming:

    “We left the EU on January 31 in line with the referendum result. We regain full independence for the people of the UK at the end of this year: the negotiation is about defining the terms on which we do that.”

    The UK’s trade deal with the EU has to be hammered out by the end of the year to avoid the risk of a No Deal Brexit becoming a reality.

    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (17)

    Related:

    EU Leaders Fail to Agree on New Seven-Year Budget
    EU’s Michel Barnier Rebuffs UK Brexit Negotiator’s Demands for Canada-Style Agreement
    Free Trade Deal 'in Both sides' Interest' – Academic on EU-UK Brexit Negotiations
    Macron Says Not Certain If EU and UK Will Have Trade Deal By End of Year
    Tags:
    Elgin Marbles, Downing Street, Canada, Canada, trade deal, post-Brexit, Brexit, Brexit, EU, Brussels, David Frost, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Reveller from Barroca Zona Sul samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 21, 2020.
    In the Rhythm of Samba: The Opening of the Brazilian Carnival
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse