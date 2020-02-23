Witness Claims He Saw Prince Andrew 'Grinding Against, Groping' Alleged Sex Victim Giuffre - Reports

The UK's Prince Andrew, who has been embroiled in a scandal over his friendship with late paedophile and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, made headlines once again earlier this week after a school bus with large pictures of his face and the written call for him to answer the FBI's questions was spotted driving past Buckingham Palace.

The scandal around the Duke of York hasn't seemed to let up even a little bit, as a new twist in the case of his relations with one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex slaves, Virginia Giuffre (then-Roberts), has appeared.

According to The Daily Mail, 70-year-old Steve Scully, who maintained the internet and phone system at Epstein's private Carribean island between 1999 and 2006, said that he saw Prince Andrew as he "grinded against and groped" a woman, whom the witness claims was certainly Virginia Giuffre.

"He was grabbing her ass and stuff like that. They were kissing," Scully claims.

Mr. Scully says that at that time he was aware of the age gap between the two and felt uncomfortable about it. At the same time, Scully says that the young woman didn't resist Prince Andrew's actions.

Ms. Giuffre claims that the Duke of York "abused" her three times - at Epstein's New York apartment, in the Caribbean, and at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend.

Responding to the accusation, Prince Andrew said during an interview in November that he didn't remember meeting the girl, who was 17 at the time of the alleged sexual abuse.