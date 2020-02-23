‘Apocalyptic' Sandstorm Visible from Space Lashes Canary Islands

A huge sandstorm hailing from the Sahara has engulfed the Canary Islands, blocking the sun and rendering the skies an ominous orange colour. Terrified tourists in popular holiday destinations like Fuerteventura and Lanzarote described the scene as "apocalyptic”, as the extreme weather phenomenon was even visible from space by NASA satellites.
#Calima sandstorm affecting the Canary Islands, expected to see similar conditions today! #Lanzarote #Fuerteventura https://t.co/ihTS7ea7la— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) February 23, 2020
The weather cataclysm sparked unexpected flight diversions, as Spain’s airport operator AENA suspended all flights in and out of Gran Canaria and all flights leaving Tenerife on Saturday evening, 22 February, due to lack of visibility.
Amidst the turmoil, airlines were urging passengers to check on their flight's status prior to making their way to the airport.
Not rain storms 🙈 but sand storms in Lanzarote #canaryislands #calima #playablanca #spain #sand pic.twitter.com/ACerT1sP8N— Gary Hollywood (@mrgaryhollywood) February 22, 2020
A warning was issued by Spain’s national weather agency AEMET amid forecasts showing gusts of up to 120km/h, with conditions expected to "get worse" overnight, as more dust is carried across from the African continent.
#IFTasarte Current situation Canary Islands #Izana gust of 163 Km/h #LasPalmasdeGranCanaria Maximum waves height 397 cm pic.twitter.com/P2f2I5nZZg— Tom Meteo Geek (@meteo365_es) February 23, 2020
Gusts of winds could be "hurricane-strength" on the summits of Gran Canaria and La Palma, said the weather alert. Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote are likely to be the worst hit, forecasters said.
Sandstorms of this nature are happen fairly frequently in the area.
Known as a Calima, the sandstorm phenomenon occurs when gale force winds and rising air carry Saharan dust across the Atlantic. Such sand clouds have been known on occasion to reach as far as the Caribbean.
Weather experts claim this was the "worst Calima that the Canary Islands has seen for many years".
Calima day in #Corralejo not seen it this bad for ages 🌡🔥🌀 pic.twitter.com/7cC9XGCuj3— Corralejo Live (@CorralejoLive) February 22, 2020
The ferocious weather phenomenon was widely featured on social media, with twitter users posting photos and videos of the sandstorm.
Bloody #sandstorm in #lanzarote! I came for sunshine not sand! pic.twitter.com/mz6ZHHc5P3— Sarah (@Sazzle72Saz) February 22, 2020
No es lo mismo verlo que vivirlo 🤪 pic.twitter.com/buhM9sJ7zX— Néstor (@NestorGarciaR) February 22, 2020
Yes, I just stepped outside post hangover nap and am slightly alarmed by the apocalyptic looking sky. Googling Calima now.— Dr Louise Moody (@drlouisejmoody) February 22, 2020
