New Oman Ruler Accepts Trump Invitation to Visit White House For Talks – State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – President Donald Trump has invited the new Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik Al Said to visit the White House, and the sultan has accepted the invitation, Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met today with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said in Muscat, Oman", Ortagus said in a statement. "The Secretary …conveyed an invitation from President Trump to the Sultan to visit the White House and the Sultan agreed".

Honored to meet #Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said today. We will continue our strong partnership with Oman to counter regional threats and advance prosperity, security, and stability in the region. pic.twitter.com/p22QQoFMoF — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 21, 2020

Pompeo expressed his condolences on the death of the country's previous ruler, Sultan Qaboos and said the United States would continue its strong partnership with Oman, Ortagus said.

"On Yemen, Secretary Pompeo and the Sultan discussed the recent escalation in violence and agreed that only a political solution would bring an end to the conflict and ensure peace, prosperity, and security in Yemen", the statement said.

Pompeo and the new sultan also discussed the importance of regional security cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council to advance prosperity, security, and stability in the region, Ortagus added.

Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, who had been heading the country since 1970, died at the age of 79 earlier in January, after struggling with a long illness.