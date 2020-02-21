Sharing is Caring: Mo Salah Sends Gifts to Syrian Child Amputee

The boy himself has said that he wants to meet Salah in person one day, and that he is now looking to play for an amputee football team.

Famous Egyptian footballer and Liverpool F.C. ace Mohamed Salah recently sent gifts to a Syrian kid who lost a leg in the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle Eastern country, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the media outlet, the 8-year old boy, Khamis al-Ghagar, who underwent surgery in Turkey and who is now "scoring goals with his prosthetic right leg", has received a football jersey and boots signed by Salah.

"I love football. I was sad when I thought I would not be able to play ever again. But I was very happy when I got this [prosthetic leg]," the boy reportedly said. "I also love Mohamed Salah and I'm so happy to have these boots he signed".

Khamis added that he hopes to meet Salah in person one day, and that he wants to play for amputee football teams in Turkey.