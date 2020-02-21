Pompeo Says US-Taliban Deal Signing Expected on 29 February

The US and the Taliban have been involved in talks over a political settlement to the Afghan conflict and a reduction in the US military presence in the region, according to a statement by Mr Pompeo.

A deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban is expected to be signed on 29 February, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

He took to Twitter to announce the news.

After decades of conflict, we have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence across #Afghanistan. This is an important step on a long road to peace, and I call on all Afghans to seize this opportunity. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 21, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported, citing an Afghan official, that the Taliban and Afghan forces had agreed to reduce violence in Afghanistan for seven days starting at midnight (19:30 GMT).​

The US and the Taliban have been involved in peace negotiations since 2018, trying to reach a deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees from the Taliban that the country won't be used by terrorists as a safe haven. The talks did not include the Afghan government since the Taliban refused to have a dialogue with Kabul.

MORE TO FOLLOW