Moscow Slams 'Paranoid' Claims of 'Russian Meddling' in US Primaries, Expects More as Election Nears

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies had told President Trump that Russia was planning to meddle in the 2020 election to help reelect him.

Fresh claims about 'Russian meddling' in the 2020 US elections are "paranoid" nonsense, but can only be expected to increase as the November vote nears, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

On Thursday, NYT reported, citing several unnamed sources, that US intelligence agencies believed that Russia was plotting to meddle in both the Democratic primaries and the 2020 general election in a bid to get Trump reelected. According to the newspaper, Russia's plans included fiendish schemes to use "ransomware attacks to damage or interfere with voting systems or registration databases," and attempts to undermine confidence in the US election system generally.

