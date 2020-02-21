Register
    A man applies finishing touches to paintings of U.S. President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a wall as part of a beautification along a route that Trump and Modi will be taking during Trump's upcoming visit, in Ahmedabad, India, February 17, 2020

    Netizens Mock Trump for Bragging About a Crowd of '10 Million' at Modi's Upcoming Public Reception

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump was excited over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand welcome awaiting him and had been bragging about the size of the crowd expected to line up to receive him in Ahmedabad, in Modi’s home state. Ahmedabad authorities have, however, questioned the number and put it at just around 100,000.

    A day after the civic body in Ahmedabad, in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, lowered the size of an expected gathering to welcome the two world leaders to 100,000, Donald Trump hasn’t lost hope and further jacked up the number to 10 million.

    Addressing a campaign rally in Colorado, Trump exclaimed: “I hear they’re going to have 10 million people— anywhere from 6 to 10 million people” lining streets on the route to stadium, one of the largest cricket stadium in the world.”

    He added: “Prime Minister Modi said “we will have 10 million people”, but my only problem is, we have a podcast. We have thousands of people who couldn’t get in. It’s going to look like peanuts from now on. .. I am getting spoiled..,” said Trump.

    The optimistic claims of Trump have triggered an onslaught on social media as Twitter users were swift to note that it would be more than 80 percent of the city’s population.

    Earlier this week, Trump  said he was very excited about his visit to India as Modi promised him he would be greeted by seven million people, lining-up on his route from Airport to the stadium.

    Contrary to the claims by both leaders, officials in Ahmedabad's civic body have come out with a different number of people expected to show up along the 22-kilometre route from the airport to the Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium in Motera.

    Modi and Trump would also open the Stadium, named after India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel, billed as the biggest in the world, which can accommodate 110,000 and constructed at a cost of INR 8000 million ($1.1 billion).

