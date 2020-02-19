Register
    US Condemns China's Expulsion of 3 WSJ Reporters - Pompeo

    © REUTERS / Andreas Gebert
    World
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has denounced China's decision to expel three journalists for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) from the country over their recent reporting on the new coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "The United States condemns China’s expulsion of three Wall Street Journal foreign correspondents. Mature, responsible countries understand that a free press reports facts and expresses opinions", Pompeo said. "The correct response is to present counter-arguments, not restrict speech. The United States hopes that the Chinese people will enjoy the same access to accurate information and freedom of speech that Americans enjoy."

    China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang announced earlier on Wednesday that the ministry revoked the press credentials of three WSJ journalists working in Beijing after the newspaper published an opinion article on the new coronavirus that was "racially discriminatory."

    On 3 February, the Wall Street Journal's editorial page published an op-ed written by professor Walter Russell Mead and titled, "China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia," which slammed China's measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus as "less than impressive."

    According to Geng, the article discredits the Chinese government and people's efforts to fight the epidemic, and its sensational and racist headline has triggered a strong backlash among Chinese people, as well as the condemnation of the international community.

    A Huawei logo is seen at a Huawei production base during a media tour in Donggguan, China's Guangdong province on March 6, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / WANG ZHAO
    Huawei Slams WSJ Report Claiming Proof of Backdoor Spying as WaPo Reveals CIA Tech Spied for Decades

    According to the diplomat, Beijing demanded that the newspaper recognize the seriousness of the issue, make an official public apology, conduct an investigation and punish those responsible for the publication of the article. The Foreign Ministry official also said that the Chinese people do not welcome the type of media that would allow the publishing of racially discriminatory opinions or malicious slandering.

    The government has ordered WSJ's China Bureau Chief Jonathan Chin and reporter Chao Deng, both US nationals, as well as reporter Philip Wen, an Australian national, to leave the country within five days.

    China's move to expel the WSJ journalists came after the United States on Tuesday designated five Chinese media outlets as foreign missions, namely Xinhua News Agency; China Global Television Network which falls under China Central Television, CCTV; China Radio International; China Daily Distribution Corporation; and Hai Tian Development USA.

    Geng on Wednesday expressed China's "strong dissatisfaction and strong protest" against the US designation, saying Beijing reserves the right to take retaliatory measures.

