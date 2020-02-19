PDVSA Says Sanctions Against Rosneft Trading Are US Attempt to Control Global Oil Market

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Venezuelan oil and gas company PDVSA has condemned US sanctions against Rosneft subsidiary Rosneft Trading SA, calling them an attempt by the US government to take control of the global oil market.

"The US unilateral sanctions policy is directed against companies that are competitive on the global market, such as Rosneft, in order to influence prices, control or eliminate major players and, as a result, have control over the global oil market", PDVSA said in a statement.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL📢



Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. y sus trabajadores expresan rechazo a las medidas coercitivas emanadas por parte del Gobierno EE.UU en contra la empresa @RosneftEN, la cual mantiene inversiones y operaciones comerciales lícitas en nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/vRbf77B7io — PDVSA (@PDVSA) February 19, 2020

According to PDVSA, Rosneft was engaged in commercial activities and made investments in Venezuela legally.

Rosneft has slammed Washington's sanctions on its trading subsidiary as illegal and groundless, while also pledging to look into ways of protecting itself judicially after studying documents released by the US Department of the Treasury related to the restrictions.

On Tuesday, the United States announced sanctions against Swiss-based Rosneft Trading S.A. and its head, Didier Casimiro, accusing the Rosneft oil brokerage subsidiary of handling over 70 percent of Venezuela's exports in circumvention of US sanctions. The US also gave the companies doing business with Rosneft Trading 90 days to disentangle the arrangements.