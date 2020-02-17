4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey - Reports

In late-January, a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the eastern Turkish province of Elazig, leaving 41 people dead.

A 4.2-magnitude hit the Sivrice region of Elazig Province in eastern Turkey at around 14:42 local time this Monday, Turkish newspaper Hürriyet reported.

No information on casualties or damage has been provided yet.

The last strong earthquake in the region was registered in late January when a 6.8-magnitude quake hit Elazig Province at 20:55 local time (17:55 GMT).

The disaster also affected the neighboring province of Malatya. According to AFAD, 228 aftershocks of magnitude 4.0 or higher were recorded in the aftermath of the earthquake.