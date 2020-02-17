4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey - Reports

A 4.2-magnitude hit the Sivrice region of Elazig Province in eastern Turkey at around 14:42 local time this Monday, Turkish newspaper Hürriyet reported.
No information on casualties or damage has been provided yet.
24 #Ocak Elazığ depremi sonrasında bir süre daha depremlerin devam edebileceği bilinen bir şey. O yüzden #panik ortamı yaratılmasın. Sadece ana depem sonrasında #yorgun ve #hasarlı olan binalara #dikkat etmemiz gerekiyor.#deprem #elazığ #malatya #afad #kandilli pic.twitter.com/tVcYKvnOW8— Hayat Garip (@hyt_grp01) February 17, 2020
The disaster also affected the neighboring province of Malatya. According to AFAD, 228 aftershocks of magnitude 4.0 or higher were recorded in the aftermath of the earthquake.
