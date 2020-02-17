Kremlin Refutes Claims That There Are Russian Troops in Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn't ordered to send Russian forces to Libya, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on recent allegations by Turkish President Erdogan that Moscow manages the Libyan war at an official level.
"No, Vladimir Putin as commander-in-chief of the Russian forces hasn't sent forces to Libya, there was no such order", Peskov told journalists.
The comment comes amid reports in the Russian media that a Russian soldier, who allegedly died in Libya was buried last week in the Orenburg Region of the country.
