Register
15:46 GMT16 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media

    West’s Global Influence Waning – Turkish Foreign Minister

    © AP Photo / Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool
    World
    Get short URL
    0 71
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107765/31/1077653106.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202002161078329583-wests-global-influence-waning--turkish-foreign-minister/

    In recent years, Turkey has taken a number of steps away from Western institutions, scaling back its aspirations to join the European Union, and attempting to build new geopolitical and security partnerships outside the NATO bloc.

    The West is losing its influence in global affairs and suffering a loss in trust due to its “double standards” and the growing power of Asia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has suggested.

    “In the global system, the weight and influence of the West is declining. The West is fixated only on itself, there is no consensus,” Cavusoglu said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, with his remarks cited by Turkey’s NTV.

    According to the diplomat, part of the reason for the decline in the West’s influence has been that “it has begun to destroy the principles on which its stands, including democracy and human rights. Islamophobia and a policy of double standards has begun to appear. Accordingly, trust toward the West’s politics has fallen,” he said.

    At the same time, Cavusoglu suggested that Asia was rising, with Asian nations already accounting for more than 50 percent of the world economy, and growing.

    The foreign minister suggested that if the West wants to preserve its position in the world, it needs to review its policies and do more to preserve its values.

    Commenting on his meeting in Washington with US senators last week, Cavusoglu said he “emphasized” to the US side “that we expect an attitude from the US in a manner befitting our alliance."

    Finally, commenting on tensions between Turkey and Russia over the fighting in Idlib, Syria, Cavusoglu said Turkey wants fighting in the area to stop and for a permanent ceasefire to be established, and has said so to Russian officials. A Turkish delegation will travel to Moscow to discuss the conflict in Syria on Monday, he confirmed.

    Syria Tensions

    On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that Syrian forces pull out of the Idlib de-escalation zone immediately, warning of a full-scale Turkish offensive if Damascus failed to do so. Tensions between Syria and Turkey escalated on Monday after a Syrian Army artillery strike struck a Turkish observation post, killing eight and injuring several others. Turkey responded by firing on dozens of Syrian Army targets. The Russian military warned Turkey against “irresponsible statements” and actions, saying these could only lead to an escalation of the situation. Moscow also accused Ankara of failing to live up to its commitments to separate ‘moderate opposition’ fighters from jihadist terrorists.

    Syria kicked off an anti-terrorist operation in Idlib late last year, after repeated violations by militants of a 2017 ceasefire brokered by Russian, Iran and Turkey. This week, Damascus said it would continue its campaign in Idlib and throughout the country, notwithstanding Turkish threats.

    Related:

    'He Must Be Stopped': Turkish Foreign Minister Claims LNA's Haftar 'Constantly' Violating Ceasefire
    Cyprus to Lodge Protest With UN Over Turkish Plans to Reopen Island's Ghost Town - Reports
    US Sees Idlib Conflict as Chance to Close Ranks With Turkey, Boost Its Positions in Mid East – Prof
    Turkey Vows to Drive Syrian Army Out of Idlib Unless It Leaves Province by End of February
    Turkey Sending Military Equipment to Terrorists in Syria - Source
    Turkey Plans to Re-Open Northern Cyprus Ghost Town of Varosha
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora presents a creation by Varun Chkkilam during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai on February 14, 2020.
    The Captivating Beauty of Saree: Highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse