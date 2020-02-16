Philippines' Duterte Says Trump Should Be Reelected, Praises His Reaction to End Military Deal

Earlier this week, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte instructed his government to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with Washington thus ending a long US military presence in the country.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte stated on Saturday that Donald Trump should be re-elected following the US President's reaction to the ending of the US-Philippine military deployment deal.

"It is President Trump's circumspect and judicious reaction to the termination of the VFA that made President Duterte give the following remarks: 'President Trump is a good president and he deserves to be re-elected'," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

On 11 January, Duterte instructed his government to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) after American authorities cancelled a visa for Senator Ronald Fela Rosa, an ex-national police chief who participated in Duterte's notorious anti-drug campaign.

Responding to the move, US President Donald Trump said that the decision would save American money and spoke of his "very good relationship" with Duterte.

Trump's long-standing policy has been to bring American forces home from long deployments abroad.

The 1999 VFA regulates the conditions under which the American military is deployed in the Philippines. US forces have been present there since the country gained independence in 1945.