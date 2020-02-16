Video: Pegasus Airlines Aircraft Evacuated After Wheel Catches Fire During Landing

This is the second incident this month involving an aircraft belonging to the Turkey-based Pegasus Airlines, as less than two weeks ago another craft belonging to the low-budget airline skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, broke into pieces and caught fire.

An Airbus A320 passenger plane out of Istanbul made an emergency landing and was evacuated on Saturday, after one of its wheels caught fire as a result of a hard landing at the Dusseldorf airport in Germany.

All 163 passengers on board the flight evacuated the jet using emergency slides. No injuries were reported, according to DW.

SON DAKİKA💥 İstanbul-Düsseldorf seferini yapan Pegasus uçağının inişi sonrasında iniş takımlarında alev oluştuğu bu yüzden yolcuların acil tahliye edildiği bildirildi...pic.twitter.com/gcOiPhRv8t — Politic Türk (@politicturk) February 15, 2020

The fire reportedly extinguished itself before fire brigades arrived to the scene. The wheel fire was first noticed by airport ground crew, who immediately radioed the flight crew, according to media.

Earlier this month, a Pegasus Airlines craft en route from Izmir to Istanbul, overran the runway during a landing in poor weather, and caught fire and broke into three parts. Three people died as a result of that accident, while 179 others were injured.