Cygnus Cargo Mission is Being Launched to International Space Station - Video

The launch of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus Cargo craft was scheduled for 9 February, but it was cancelled due to a ground support equipment issue.

A NASA Northrop Grumman NG-13 Cygnus Cargo Craft is being launched from the Johnson Space Center in Virginia to the International Space Station (ISS). The craft is scheduled to arrive at the ISS on 18 February and will deliver research equipment, crew supplies and hardware.

The previous mission by Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo craft started on 2 November 2019 and ended on 31 January of this year with the craft delivering supplies ranging from food and crew items to spacewalk and scientific investigation equipment.

