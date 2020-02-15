'West is Winning': Pompeo Says He's Happy to Report That the Death of NATO is 'Grossly Exaggerated'

The Pew Research Centre published a new survey earlier in the week, saying that public favourability towards NATO had fallen sharply in the US and major European countries since President Donald Trump moved into the White House.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated on Saturday that the death of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was grossly exaggerated, adding that the West's ideals and values would prevail.

"I’m happy to report that the death of the transatlantic alliance is grossly exaggerated. The West is winning, and we’re winning together," Pompeo said while delivering a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Pompeo's statement comes hot on the heels of the recent opinion poll that showed that the number of people who view the bloc positively dropped by at the least 10 percent in the US (from 62 to 52 percent), France (60 to 49 per cent), and Germany (67 to 57 per cent) between 2017 and 2019.

On Allegations Against China's Huawei

The US secretary of state has also touched upon the issue of China's tech giant Huawei, saying that the telecommunications firm is used by the Chinese government to increase influence in the cyberspace.

"Huawei and other Chinese state-backed tech companies are Trojan horses for Chinese intelligence," Pompeo said.

On Europe's Reliance on Russia's Gas

Speaking further, the US senior official said that Washington would allocate up to $1 billion to boost energy projects in eastern Europe in order to reduce its reliance on Russian natural gas.

