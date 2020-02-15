Register
04:42 GMT15 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en nation indigenous group who oppose the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, argue with a motorist during a road block protest outside the provincial headquarters of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada January 16, 2020.

    Canadian Opposition, Business Concerned by Economic Impact of Indigenous Protests

    © REUTERS / JESSE WINTER
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107832/02/1078320211.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202002151078320237-canadian-opposition-business-concerned-by-economic-impact-of-indigenous-protests/

    TORONTO (Sputnik) – Canada’s official opposition and the business community are sounding the alarm as the wave of protests across Canada in response to the eviction of indigenous activists protesting the construction of a gas pipeline on ancestral lands has effectively shut down the country’s railway system sparking talk of layoffs.

    Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer said that the “illegal” blockades that have crippled parts of the Canadian economy set a dangerous precedent and blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a lack of leadership in a time of national crisis, speaking before reporters on Friday.

    “Quite frankly, this is getting ridiculous … Radicals activists, many of whom have no connection to the Wet’suwet’en [indigenous] people, are holding country’s economy hostage. Meanwhile, the prime minister has been out of the country on a vanity project to win a vote at the UN, neglecting his duties here at home,” Scheer said.

    Last Friday, Trudeau embarked on a week-long mission to Africa, which, according to analysts, is part of the Trudeau government’s campaign for securing a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

    The official opposition leader said that the round of protests is just a trial run for shutting down other projects by ideologically motivated protesters.

    Scheer said that while the right to free speech and protest are core Canadian values and that the government cannot intervene in police operational matters, the country is, nevertheless, governed by the rule of law and that police should enforce it in this instance.

    Scheer added that as a prime minister, he would direct the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to enforce the law.

    Indigenous protesters reject the court order, with Wet'suwet'en Nation Hereditary Chief Na'Moks (John Risdale) of the Tsayu (Beaver) Clan telling Sputnik that the Canadian government and police are breaking federal and international laws by carrying out a raid on an indigenous campsite protesting against a planned gas pipeline.

    The Wet'suwet'en nation – which covers 22,000 square kilometers (about 8,500 square miles) in the northern interior of British Columbia (BC) – has never ceded its territory, which was reaffirmed by a Supreme Court of Canada's decision in 1997 and recognized hereditary chiefs – a title passed down from generation to generation.

    Indigenous claims are also supported by international law as Article 10 of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) stipulates that indigenous peoples shall not be forcibly removed from their lands or territories. The BC government adopted the UN document in November. And while the federal government has refused to follow suit, it has rescinded its objector status to the convention.

    Asked whether further police intervention could spark violence, Scheer said that the risk of escalating tensions grows with every day of inaction. The head of the conservative caucus added that the real escalation is shutting down a whole sector of the economy, which will inevitably lead to job cuts.

    On Thursday, in a statement, the Canadian National Railway (CN Rail) said that any long-term shutdown will “imminently lead to temporary layoffs.”

    Scheer’s speech echoes the growing frustration among Canadian business.

    On Wednesday, in a letter addressed to Minister of Transport Marc Garneau and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce urged the government to take action and end the blockades without undue delay.

    The business advocacy said that indecision will damage Canada’s reputation abroad.

    In a series of interviews across Canadian networks, the country’s top executives all expressed similar fears, with Don Walker, chief executive officer of Magna International, telling BNN Bloomberg that the crisis is “a good case of insanity.”

    The protests began last Thursday in response to a RCMP operation to enforce a court order against those interfering with the Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline project.

    Solidarity protests began in the Vancouver metropolitan area, but following a wave of arrests in British Columbia that saw more than 80 protesters detained at the campsite and their sympathizers in the Vancouver area, the protest spread to other parts of Canada, including Ontario, where a group of indigenous protesters shut down Canada’s busiest railway corridor between Toronto and Montreal.

     

    Related:

    Indigenous Canadians Protest Against Shell’s Arctic Drilling - Greenpeace
    Indigenous Communities Protest Canada's Plans to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline
    Indigenous Protesters Take Eight Police Officers Hostage Amid Ecuador Unrest - Reports
    Ecuador President Calls on Indigenous Protest Leaders to Discuss Decree Behind Unrest
    Canadian Opposition Urges PM Trudeau to Resign Over SNC-Lavalin Affair - Report
    Tags:
    protests, Indigenous, opposition, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model walks the runway for The Blonds during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 -14 February
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse