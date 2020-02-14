Trump Administration Report Shows 'False' Justification for Soleimani Killing - Lawmaker

"The administration has sent Congress a legally mandated report outlining its legal and policy justifications for the strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. This official report directly contradicts the President’s false assertion that he attacked Iran to prevent an imminent attack against United States personnel and embassies," Engel said.
Earlier this week, the US Senate passed its own version of a resolution previously passed by the House seeking to limit US President Donald Trump's ability to unilaterally unleash a war against Iran via the 1973 War Powers Act. This nonbinding resolution says that Trump should have been forced to seek approval of federal lawmakers before ordering the airstrike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad on 3 January.
