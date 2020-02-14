Register
10:57 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this frame grab from video taken on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, a Turkey Armed Forces convoy is seen at the northern town of Sarmada, in Idlib province, Syria

    Kremlin Believes Turkey to Ensure Russian Diplomats Safety Amid Threats to Ambassador

    © AP Photo / APTN
    World
    Get short URL
    200
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107823/25/1078232503.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202002141078314030-kremlin-believes-turkey-to-ensure-russian-diplomats-safety-amid-threats-to-ambassador/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin believes that Turkey will do its best to guarantee the safety of Russian diplomats and every Russian staying in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on threats targeting the Russian ambassador to Ankara.

    "We have no doubt that the Turkish side will implement all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the Russian ambassador and all the staffers, every staffer of Russian companies and Russian diplomatic institutions located in Turkey, in compliance with the Vienna Convention and in the spirit of our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.

    He added that Russia and Turkey maintained close contact on the situation on Idlib at the level of presidents, defence ministries and experts.

    Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov said on Thursday he was seeing an increase in anti-Russian sentiment on Turkish social media, adding that he had faced direct threats, amid heightened tensions in Syria's Idlib.

    According to a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkey is making every possible effort to ensure the safety of Russian diplomats amid threats targeting Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov.

    "The relevant agencies are implementing all the necessary measures 24/7 to ensure the safety of the Russian Embassy in Ankara and all the consular buildings in our country, as well as of diplomats and their families. All notices and requests that the Russian Embassy in Ankara submits to our ministry regarding the safety of its offices or diplomats are studied thoroughly and promptly passed to the relevant agencies," the spokesperson said.

    Heightened Security at Russian Embassy in Ankara

    Turkish authorities have taken additional security measures to protect the Russian embassy in Ankara after Ambassador Alexei Yerkhov said that he had faced threats as part of growing anti-Russian sentiment in Turkey over the escalation of violence in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, embassy Spokeswoman Irina Kasimova said.

    "The situation has worsened recently and because of this, at our request, the Turkish authorities have taken additional security measures," Kasimova said.

    The spokeswoman added that while social media threats are unlikely to result in any action, the necessary steps were taken to bolster security measures at the embassy.

    Escalation of Tensions in Idlib

    Tensions in Idlib, one of Syria’s four de-escalation zones, intensified on 3 February, after the Turkish Defence Ministry said seven Turkish military personnel and a civilian died after the Syrian Armed Forces shelled a Turkish observation post in the province. On Monday, another attack by Syrian forces killed five Turkish troops and injured five more, according to the Defence Ministry.

    Ankara has since conducted a number of operations on Syrian government targets in Idlib. On Friday, the Defence Ministry stated that a further 63 Syrian troops had either been killed or captured.

    Idlib is the only de-escalation zone not under the control of the Syrian government, as members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group* captured areas of the province. Syria's de-escalation zones were created by representatives of Russia, Iran and Turkey during talks in Astana (now Nur-Sultan) in May 2017.

    *Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Tags:
    safety, Idlib, Russia, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse