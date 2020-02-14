Register
10:57 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

    Erdogan Blasts Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’, Calls It ‘Occupation Plan’

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    World
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107831/39/1078313987.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202002141078314013-erdogan-blasts-trumps-deal-of-the-century-calls-it-occupation-plan/

    Washington unveiled its ‘Deal of the Century’ peace plan last month, with the proposal recognizing Tel Aviv’s claims to sovereignty over Jewish settlements in the West Bank, and recognizing Jerusalem as the country’s capital.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated his country’s rejection of the Trump Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal, suggesting that the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ was really an “occupation project.”

    “The US peace plan for the Middle East is not a project to create peace,” Erdogan said, while speaking to Pakistani lawmakers in Islamabad on Friday. “It is an occupation project,” he added.

    “In recent weeks, the US administration announced this ‘Deal of the Century’ plan. We expressed our opinion regarding this plan of annexation,” Erdogan said, presumably referring to the plan’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Israeli settlements in the Palestinian Authority-controlled West Bank.

    “We announced to the whole world that we will not leave the Temple Mount to the Israeli occupiers,” Erdogan stressed, in reference to the contested Jerusalem holy site home to major religious shrines for Jews, Muslims and Christians alike.
    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)

    In recent weeks, the Turkish president has repeatedly condemned the Trump Israeli-Palestinian peace initiative, saying the plan “ignores” Palestinian rights and was “absolutely unacceptable.” Erdogan emphasized that in its current state the plan “will not serve peace or bring about a solution.”

    Turkey has had poor relations with Israel for over decade, with President Erdogan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly attacking one another, comparing one another to ‘Nazis’, accusing one another of crimes against their neighbours, and calling each other corrupt autocrats.

    Peace Plan

    The Trump administration unveiled its long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan last month. The proposal envisions a two-state solution, including the recognition of Israeli claims to settler areas in the West Bank, the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and providing a few neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem for a Palestinian capital. It also offers the Palestinian side $50 billion in infrastructure and investment assistance.

    Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the proposal out of hand, saying that Jerusalem was “not for sale,” and that the deal would be thrown into the “garbage can of history” by the Palestinians. Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, who led the development of the project on the US side, slammed Abbas over the rejection, telling media that if the Palestinians “don’t [accept the deal], they’re going to screw up another opportunity, like they’ve screwed up every other opportunity that they’ve ever had in their existence.”

    Deal or no deal, Prime Minister Netanyahu has promised that Tel Aviv would move to extend sovereignty over the contested West Bank areas if his Likud coalition won parliamentary elections scheduled for next month.

    Related:

    Israel Blasts UN Report on Firms Working in West Bank Settlements as ‘Shameful’
    Iran Threatens ‘Crushing Response’ to Israel's ‘Stupid Moves’ After Warning From Tel Aviv
    EU Uses Cash Injections as Vehicle to Manipulate Public Opinion in Israel - Think-Tank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse