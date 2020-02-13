Register
22:51 GMT13 February 2020
    First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail

    Canada's Major Railway Carriers Suspend Passenger Traffic Nationwide Due to Pipeline Blockade

    World
    The company said on Thursday in a statement that the measure was imposed after "an advisory from the infrastructure owner" to stop all of the operations across the nation, prompting Via Rail to immediately "cancel its services".

    According to media reports, Canada’s busiest railway corridor has been blocked by activists, who protest against the construction of the mammoth infrastructure project in British Columbia (BC) - the Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline. Via Rail vowed in the statement to provide full reimbursement for all canceled trips due to the ongoing blockade.

    “Passengers are being informed that as of 4pm EST, there will be no more train departures. Upon infrastructure owner instructions, all VIA Rail trains currently en route will be brought to the closest major train station. We understand the impact this unfortunate situation has on our passengers and regret the significant inconvenience this is causing to their travel plans”, VIA Rail said in the statement.

    Another major railway carrier, Canadian National Railway Company (CN Rail), has also announced a shutdown of its operations due to incessant blockade of railway traffic in the eastern part of the country.

    "While the illegal blockades have come to an end in Manitoba and may be ending imminently in British Columbia, the orders of the court in Ontario have yet to be enforced and continue to be ignored," the company said in the statement, adding that it had requested assistance of enforcement agencies to remove protesters' blockades in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia.

    The protesters took more decisive actions after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) began an operation to enforce a court order against those interfering with the pipeline construction. The RCMP was authorized to raid makeshift checkpoints of small groups of indigenous people, who have initiated the protest. The move reportedly sparked outrage and attracted more Canadians to protest against the giant infrastructure project.

    Protesters have reportedly been blocking the railway along the Toronto-Montreal corridor, which is the only link between Western Canada and Eastern Canada. There is reportedly an additional blockade in northern British Columbia between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

    Local activists claim that recent police raids against Indigenous Canadians - the Wet'suwet'en nation - are illegal, alleging that Canadian authorities have purportedly been mistreating descendants of indigenous tribes that once inhabited Canada's British Columbia.

    The new mammoth pipeline should be constructed on the territories that have been claimed by the Wet'suwet'en nation. This area covers some 22,000 square kilometers (8,000 miles) in the northern interior of BC – has never ceded its territory, which was reaffirmed by a Supreme Court of Canada decision in 1997 and recognized hereditary chiefs – a title passed down from generation to generation.

    Indigenous claims are also supported by international law - Article 10 of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) stipulates that Indigenous peoples shall not be forcibly removed from their lands or territories. The BC government adopted the UN charter in November, while the federal government has refused to do, but has rescinded its objector status to the convention.

    Last month, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) promised to continue dialogue with Canadian authorities regarding this project and others in BC.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
