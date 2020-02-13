Polish Prime Minister Confirms Plans to Visit Smolensk on Anniversary of Tu-154 Tragedy

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirms plans to travel to Russia's Smolensk in April to attend the 10th anniversary of the Tu-154 plane crash that killed then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski.

"I would like to officially confirm the words of the head of my office, Michal Dworczyk. Yes, on April 10, 2020, the tenth anniversary of the Smolensk crash, I want to go to Smolensk and Katyn," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, the head of Morawiecki's office, Michal Dworczyk, announced that the prime minister planned to visit Smolensk for the anniversary, adding that preparations for the visit were underway.

On 10 April 2010, a Polish jet airliner carrying Kaczynski, his wife and officials crashed amid heavy fog as it attempted to land at an airfield near Smolensk. All 96 people aboard died. The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said that the flight crew’s decision to not reroute the plane to another airdrome led to the crash.

Poland's investigation into the causes behind the crash has been ongoing since the incident, and the country previously suggested that Russia might have been behind the crash. Russia has denied the allegations. Both sides have accused each other of being uncooperative in their investigations.