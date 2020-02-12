Erdogan Does Not Rule Out Discussing Situation in Syria's Idlib With Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out that he could hold talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib.

"Maybe," Erdogan told reporters in Ankara, answering a question about the possibility of negotiations with Trump on the situation in Idlib.

He added that the topic of Idlib will be discussed at a high-level meeting in Moscow in the near future.

"We discussed the situation in Idlib this morning with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. We spoke about the regime’s attacks on our servicemen, as a result of which we have suffered losses in human lives. We agreed that representatives of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the intelligence service will hold negotiations in Moscow in the near future," Erdogan said.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Defence Ministry stated that 51 units belonging to the Syrian Army, including two tanks, an anti-aircraft installation site and a munitions depot, have been destroyed.

On Monday, the Turkish Ministry of Defence reported that five Turkish soldiers were killed and five were injured as a result of shelling of an Idlib observation post by the Syrian army.

In response, the Turkish armed forces fired at 115 targets of the Syrian army, and neutralised 101 servicemen, according to the Turkish ministry.

Tensions in Northern Syria started to escalate last week after eight Turkish nationals were killed in a shelling conducted by Syrian government forces on Turkey's observation post in Idlib.