Indonesia Interested in Buying Russia's BT, BMP Tanks - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesia is interested in buying BT-3F and BMP-3F tanks as well as Mi-17 helicopters from Russia, the country’s Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi said in an interview.

"There is strong interest from Indonesia also to buy two types of tanks, BT[-3F] and BMP [-3F]", the diplomat said, adding that there was great interest in the Mi-17 helicopters, too. “There has been intensive communication between the two ministries".

Meanwhile, Russia's Kalashnikov and Indonesia's PT Pindad may be interested in joint production, he noted.

In addition, there has been some interest in Kalashnikov's cooperation with a private boat building company PT Lundin Industry Invest on coast guard ship production.

Strategic Cooperation

The ambassador also said that Indonesian and Russian Presidents may sign an agreement on strategic partnership and four other documents at their next meeting.

"We have ready at least 5 documents to be signed [by the two Presidents]. Like simplification of visa procedures for Indonesians, and then counter-terrorism. Most important is the agreement on strategic partnership. This is marking the highest level of our relations between the two countries," the diplomat said.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy 19 May 2016. President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, front, prior to the reception hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in honour of the ASEAN-Russia Summit leaders.

In addition, the two countries are expected to sign a protocol related to an air service agreement.

As for the potential meeting of the two presidents, there are at least two possibilities - while Indonesia was expecting Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit in the first half of the year, Moscow also sent an invitation to President Joko Widodo for the next St. Petersburg economic forum in June.