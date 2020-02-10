Four Members of China’s People's Liberation Army Are Wanted by FBI, US Justice Dept. Says

The US Department of Justice has charged four members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) over allegedly hacking Equifax and said that they are wanted by the FBI. US Attorney General William Barr has called the hacking of the Equifax computer system, which took place in 2017 and affected around 150 million Americans, "one of the largest data breaches in history".
Barr explained that the alleged hackers spent weeks snooping through Equifax's system, stealing vast amounts of data, including trade secrets, in the process.
"This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people. Today, we hold PLA hackers accountable for their criminal actions, and we remind the Chinese government that we have the capability to remove the Internet's cloak of anonymity and find the hackers that nation repeatedly deploys against us", Barr stated.
