6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea - USGS

A 6.2-magnitude quake has hit near the shores of Papua New Guinea. The epicentre of the earthquake is located 122 km (75 miles) south of Kokopo, at a depth of about 31km (19 miles) according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). At the moment, there is no information about any damage or casualties caused by the tremor. Local authorities have not issued a tsunami warning.
