Chinese Authorities Temporarily Name New Virus 'Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia'

An outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus was originally registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, and has since spread to more than 25 countries.

Chinese authorities have temporarily named the new coronavirus "Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia" (NCP), according to a statement by China's National Health Committee.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which declared a global health emergency over coronavirus outbreak last week, has not yet assigned a permanent name to the new virus, but has recommended calling it "Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease" (2019-nCoV ARD).

As of today, the new coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 811 people in China, while 37,200 people have been infected, and 2,649 have been discharged from hospitals.

Outside China, at least one fatality was registered in the Philippines.

The leader of the international team of experts put together by WHO to support the Chinese efforts against the novel coronavirus outbreak is expected to leave for China Monday or Tuesday.