A Toast to Success: Russian Politician Hails Trump Over His Impeachment 'Victory'

As the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump has finally drawn to a close, culminating in his acquittal, prominent Russian political figure and former presidential candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky stepped forward to congratulate the US head of state.
In a letter he penned to Trump, Zhirinovsky described the outcome of the trial as a "victory in the Senate and the failure of the low and false accusations".
The impeachment process against Donald Trump was launched in September 2019, with House Democrats accusing him of blackmailing Ukraine with the withdrawal of military aid unless the Ukrainian president started a criminal probe into one of Trump's 2020 election rivals, Joe Biden.
However, even though Trump got impeached on charges of obstruction of justice and abuse of power, the Senate acquitted him on both counts.
