Register
17:23 GMT08 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks during a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S., February 4, 2020

    Buttigieg Slams US Killing of Soleimani, Accuses Trump of Failing to Learn Lesson of Iraq War

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    World
    Get short URL
    190
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107825/09/1078250928.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202002081078262221-buttigieg-slams-us-killing-of-soleimani-accuses-trump-of-failing-to-learn-lesson-of-iraq-war/

    On Thursday, Iraqi military and intelligence sources told The New York Times that Daesh (ISIS),* not Iran-affiliated Iraqi Shia militia group Khaitab Hezbollah, was the likely culprit behind the December 27, 2019 rocket attack on the K-1 Air Base in Kirkuk which ultimately prompted Washington to approve the killing of a senior Iranian general.

    Democratic candidates for president Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden teamed up to blast President Trump over his decision to kill Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani at Friday’s New Hampshire debate, saying the decision did not make the US any safer, and that such actions could lead to global anarchy.

    South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who narrowly defeated Senator Sanders at last week’s messy Iowa Caucus, argued that “in the situation that we saw with President Trump’s decision there is no evidence that that made our country safer…If we’ve learned nothing else from the war in Iraq, it’s that taking out a bad guy is not a good idea if you do not know what you were doing.”

    Asked if he would have ordered the strike, Buttigieg responded that “it depends on the circumstances. It depends if there was an alternative, and it depends what the different effects would be…This is a situation that requires that you actually evaluate the entire intelligence picture.” The candidate added that he didn’t believe President Trump “even reads” the intelligence reports presented to him.

    Bernie Sanders, who finished second in Iowa, similarly indicated that he would not have approved Soleimani’s killing.

    “You cannot go around saying ‘you’re a bad guy, we’re gonna assassinate you!’ If that happens, you’re opening the door to international anarchy. Then every government in the world will be subjected to attacks and assassinations,” the Vermont senator said.

    “What we have got to do is bring countries around the world together with our power and our wealth and say ‘you know what, let us sit down and work out our differences through debate and discussion at the UN, not through more and more war and the expenditures of trillions of dollars and the loss of God knows how many lives,” Sanders added.

    Former Vice President Joe Biden echoed his fellow Democrats, saying he wouldn’t have ordered the strike because there was no evidence yet that Soleimani posed an imminent threat to the United States. Biden also went after Trump over the president’s comments downplaying the significance of the injuries suffered by 64 US troops during Iran’s missile strikes in response to Soleimani’s killing.

    From left, Democratic presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer participate Friday, Feb. 7, 2020,in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.
    © AP Photo / Elise Amendola
    From left, Democratic presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer participate Friday, Feb. 7, 2020,in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.

    Trump Justifies Assassination Policy

    At his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his decision to kill Soleimani, dubbing him “the world’s top terrorist,” and “the Iranian Regime’s most ruthless butcher” and accusing him of murdering “thousands of American service members in Iraq.” Trump claimed that Soleimani “directed the [December 27] assault on United States forces in Iraq, and was actively planning new attacks.”

    Iraqi intelligence and military officials have challenged Washington’s narrative on the December 27 K-1 Air Base attacks which served as the pretext for the US assassination of Soleimani. Iraqi security officials speaking to the New York Times last week indicated that Daesh, not the Khaitab Hezbollah militia, was the party most likely responsible for the K-1 rocket attack. According to officials, the militia had not even been present in the Kirkuk area since 2014.

    The K-1 Base attack, which killed a US civilian contractor and injured several US troops and Iraqi police officers, prompted the US to ‘retaliate’ against five Khaitab Hezbollah bases across Iraq and Syria on December 29, with these attacks killing 25 militiamen and injuring 55 others. On January 3, days after angry crowds attempted to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad, the US assassinated Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani. On January 8, Iran responded, firing missiles at two Iraqi bases hosting US troops. 64 US service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries as a result of these attacks.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Dem Circus Moves On to New Hampshire but Caucus Clown Show Continues
    Bernie Sanders Rips Into Pete Buttigieg Over Billionaire Donors Ahead of New Hampshire Debate
    Iraqi Intel Believes Daesh Carried Out Attack Used by US as Pretext to Kill Iranian General - Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse