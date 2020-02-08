WHO Holds News Briefing to Update Media on Coronavirus Outbreak - Video

Earlier in February, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is holding a second news briefing this week following the sixth day of the 146th Executive Board session in Geneva. The briefing is to update the media on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The new strain of coronavirus – 2019-nCoV – was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left 722 people dead and over 34,000 infected.

