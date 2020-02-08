Iranian Leader Khamenei Says Enemy's Plans Against Tehran Doomed to Fail - Report

The top Iranian commander was killed in airstrikes by the United States' military near the Baghdad International Airport in early January.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Iran should become strong enough to confront enemy plots.

"We should become so strong to be able to put an end to our enemies' plots ... their plots against the Iranian nation are doomed to fail," state TV quoted Khamenei as saying in a meeting with commanders and staff of the country's Air Force.

He added that the US sanctions against Iran are a criminal act.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed that Iran has a very strong Air Force despite limitations imposed by the United States.

"Since the revolution their aim was to stop us from having a strong air force ... but look at us now. We even build planes. We have transformed their pressure to opportunity," said Khamenei, as quoted by state news agency IRNA.

The first week of January saw a drastic spike in tensions between the United States and Iran when US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran’s elite Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

On 8 January, Iran launched 16 missiles at the Erbil and Al Asad airbases in Iraq, following a US airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani on 3 January.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW