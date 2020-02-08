Donald Trump Slammed Phone Down After Conversation About Huawei With Boris Johnson – Reports

The UK government announced on 28 January that Huawei would be allowed to participate in the development of a national 5G network, but with certain restrictions.

New details of Donald Trump’s phone call with Boris Johnson has been revealed.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump literally yelled at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a telephone conversation whilediscussing the British government’s decision to restrict but not completely ban the Chinese company Huawei from developing the British 5G network.

Now, the Evening Standard's report suggests that Trump ended the call by "slamming the phone down".

According to reports, the people who were in the office of the British Prime Minister were "stunned" by how rude Trump was when he spoke with Johnson.

One source noted that Trump was “furious” and expressed it in the most energetic terms.

Earlier, the UK had said Huawei will be excluded from all safety-related networks and sensitive geographic locations, such as nuclear sites and military bases. In addition, the access of Huawei and other "high risk vendors" to non-sensitive parts of the network will be capped at 35 percent.

In late January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Chinese telecom companies should be banned from the 5G networks of the United States’ European allies. Huawei featured prominently in Pompeo’s meetings with senior UK officials this week, according to the State Department.

5G is an advanced wireless technology that can transfer information at speeds 30 times faster than current 4G networks.