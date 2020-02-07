WHO Holds News Briefing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Video

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for a cautious assessment of the information about the fall in new cases of coronavirus in China over the past two days, warning that the figures could rise again.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is holding a news briefing after a meeting of its Executive Board in Geneva.

The WHO is focused on dealing with large-scale emergencies and epidemics.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The number of people, who have been infected across mainland China, has reached 31,161, with 636 deaths. Last week, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

