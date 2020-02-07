Sergei Lavrov and Nicolas Maduro Hold Joint Press Conference in Caracas - Video

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Caracas on 7 February as part of his Latin American tour.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are holding a joint press conference in Caracas following their bilateral meeting.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the top Russian diplomat was welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza. The two are also scheduled to have bilateral talks.

Sergei Lavrov last visited Venezuela in 2011, during Hugo Chavez’s presidency.

Russia Rejects Any Scenarios of Venezuelan Government Ousting - Lavrov

Russia regards all attempts to oust the legitimate Venezuelan government by force as totally unacceptable, Lavrov said.

"The crisis in Venezuela is a result of attempts to launch a large-scale campaign aimed at ousting the legitimate government with use of all options, as organisers of this campaign say, including use of force. We consider such scenarios completely unacceptable", Lavrov said.