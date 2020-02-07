UK Gov't Eyes Lifting Trade Restrictions on Some Russian Goods Once Brexit Transition Expires

LONDON (Sputnik) – The United Kingdom intends to abandon some antidumping measures on Russian goods starting 2021 once the post-Brexit transition period ends, the Department for International Trade has said.

"All anti-dumping, anti-subsidy and safeguard measures that the UK keeps will undergo a UK-wide transition review led by the Trade Remedies Investigations Directorate (TRID). Transition reviews will assess whether the current measure is appropriate for the UK market and whether it should be varied, changed or terminated," the department said in a statement on late Thursday, stressing that it would retain all existing EU restrictions during the transition period.

In 2021, London may lift anti-dumping measures on Russian aluminum foil, ferrosilicon, seamless pipes and tubes of iron or steel, tube and pipe fittings of iron or steel, urea and ammonium nitrate, according to the statement.

At the same time the anti-dumping measures on Russian ammonium nitrate; cold-rolled flat steel products; grain orientated flat-rolled products of electrical steel; hot-rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel; as well as welded tubes and pipes of iron or non-alloy steel, are likely to be maintained.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on 31 January, completing a three-and-a-half-year process that began with the 2016 Brexit referendum. Until the year's end, the UK will be subject to EU rules and regulations as part of a transition period that gives both sides 11 months to strike agreements on a wide range of areas of cooperation, including trade.