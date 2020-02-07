Chinese President Xi Jinping Says Measures to Fight Coronavirus Have Brought Positive Results

An outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus was originally identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries.

China's President Xi Jinping has told US President Donald Trump in a phone call that the comprehensive measures Beijing had taken to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak have already brought some positive results, China's State TV reported on Friday.

According to Xi, the outbreak will not affect China's economic development in the long-term perspective.

The Chinese leader also assured President Trump of his confidence in defeating the new infection.

Earlier this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the United States not to overreact to the coronavirus outbreak and instead to work with China in fighting the infection.

Since originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 636 people in mainland China, with over 31,000 infected so far.

A number of airlines around the world have suspended their traffic with China over fears of the spreading disease.