Russia, Mexico to Hold Meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on Trade This Year

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Russia and Mexico agreed to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in Mexico City this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Our common position is that we need to diversify our trade and investment ties, including via more active use of the potential of the Russian-Mexican Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation ... We agreed that the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation would be held here, in Mexico City, this year", Lavrov told reporters on Thursday after the meeting with Ebrard.

According to Lavrov, the previous meeting of the commission took place in 2011.

The Russian foreign minister also added that Mexico is currently considering several proposals offered by Russia's state arms exporter (Rosoboronexport), including on additional supplies of helicopters.

"The Mexican side is considering concrete proposals, including on additional contracts on supplies of helicopters", he said.

Sergey Lavrov added that his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard, had accepted an invitation to visit Russia but the dates of the visit would be discussed later.

The Russian foreign minister described his visit to Mexico as productive, and the talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard, as useful.

"We are concluding a visit by the Russian Foreign Ministry delegation to Mexico. The visit was, in my opinion, productive. We held constructive and useful talks with my Mexican colleague", Lavrov told reporters.

He noted that this December would mark the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Mexico.

"Today, we agreed with our colleagues to celebrate this occasion decently", Lavrov added.

Lavrov is currently on a three-day trip to Latin America, which has already included a visit to the grave of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. The tour will conclude with a visit to Caracas, where the Russian minister will meet with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza, executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and the nation's leader, Nicolas Maduro.