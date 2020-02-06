Sputnik, RT Editor-in-Chief Slams Pentagon Over Allegations of Social Media Monitoring

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has commented on a claim that the Pentagon is going out of its way to catch out Russian media for allegedly spreading fake news about the coronavirus.

Margarita Simonyan cited an RT press statement suggesting the US military could “make a much better use of its resources on direct action to fight the coronavirus, rather than sitting in front of screens.”

Earlier in the day, a Newsweek reporter contacted Sputnik saying that the US military is monitoring its accounts on social media to find any disinformation in its coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sputnik could not independently verify Newsweek’s allegation. The US Defence Department has been reached for comment.

© Photo : Screenshot A screenshot of Newsweek's request for comment

Sputnik’s press service said in a statement: “Unfortunately, we can’t comment immediately. Between us, from the moment we received your request everybody here is in shock and awe at this example of unparalleled efficiency in US military spending.”

“We are happy however to be an important source of information for the Pentagon and will work with that in mind moving forward. Please send them our best regards.”