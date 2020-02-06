US President Trump Meets Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido – White House

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump met the head of Venezuela's opposition and self-proclaimed leader Juan Guaido, the White House said.

“President @realDonaldTrump welcomed @jguaido to the White House! The U.S. will continue to work with our partners in the region to confront the illegitimate dictatorship in Venezuela & stand alongside the Venezuelan people to ensure a democratic, prosperous future,” the White House wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a senior US administration official said the United States was planning to impose "impactful" measures against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro within the next 30 days.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since the beginning of last year, when Guaido, then head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust reelected Maduro from power.

Maduro has said Guaido was a US puppet working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States could control Venezuela’s natural resources.