Taiwan Issues Ban on International Cruise Ships Docking at Island - Reports

Due to the new coronavirus outbreak, which originated in Hubei province, Taiwan has banned all travellers who have been to mainland China from entering the island without special permission.

The Taiwan says it has imposed a ban on international cruise ships docking at the island beginning on Thursday, over the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, the island's Central News Agency reported.

Additionally, those who have been to mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao will be put on quarantine.

The new virus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries.

In China, the death toll from coronavirus has reached 563, the number of people infected stands at 28,018. Outside China, one fatality was registered in the Philippines.

Out of precaution, airports around the world have introduced security measures to screen incoming passengers for the disease. Several airlines have also suspended traffic with China.