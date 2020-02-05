WHO Announces New Strategic Coronavirus Response Plan, Asks for $675Mln to Fund Program

GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) is launching a program to assist counties in stemming the spread of the new form of coronavirus, asking for $675 million to implement it, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, said on Wednesday.

"Today, we are launching a strategic preparedness and response plan to support countries to prevent, detect, and diagnose onward transmission. We are requesting $675 million to fund the plan for the next three months," the official said during a press briefing.

The WHO head added that there were 24,363 confirmed coronavirus cases in China alone, and 191 cases in other countries.

© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland 30 January 2020.

The epidemic of coronavirus, first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has been underway since late December. WHO declared a global health emergency last Thursday in light of the outbreak.