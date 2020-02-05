Register
14:49 GMT05 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Massachusetts undersecretary of Homeland Security Juliette Kayyem talks on the phone at Executive Office of Public Safety in Boston, Thursday, Jan., 18, 2007

    Former Obama Official Reportedly Quits Israeli Spyware Firm Accused of Targeting Journos, Activists

    © AP Photo / Chitose Suzuki
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107823/50/1078235042.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202002051078236218-former-obama-official-quits-israel-spyware-company-after-activists-blame-it-for-targeting-jornos/

    Juliette Kayyem previously came under fire after she was hired by The Washington Post where late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi also worked. She eventually resigned from the newspaper after she was criticised on Twitter over her relationship with an Israeli spyware company.

    Former Obama administration official Juliette Kayyem resigned as an adviser to the Israeli cyber spyware firm NSO Group in 2019 after a controversy over her role in the company, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

    “Juliette played an important role advising NSO on its governance framework, and we’re grateful for her leadership and experience during her time as senior adviser”, the newspaper cited a company statement as saying.

    Kayyem, who worked as top official in the US Department of Homeland Security, was also a professor at Harvard University in Massachusetts.  

    She came under fire on Monday after rights groups voiced protest against the university’s move to appoint her a host of an online seminar, prompting Harvard to cancel the event which was due to focus on the safety of female journalists.

    The cancellation followed officials from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) slamming Kayyem’s work for the NSO Group which is accused of using technology to target journalists and human rights campaigners.

    The group is vehemently rejects the accusations, claiming that it only sells its spyware to fight crime and terror.

    CPJ’s digital manager Ahmed Zidan, for his part, tweeted that Kayyem’s role at the webinar could be likened to inviting a “coal executive to talk about renewable energy”.

    Kayyem Refuses Work at Washington Post

    Earlier, Kayyem came under fire when she was hired as an opinion section contributor to the the Washington Post, which praised her as a “leading voice in her field” to help “make sense of how the US approaches its most challenging national security issues”.

    Shortly after, however, she announced her decision not to accept the job over criticism on Twitter about her alleged role at NSO.

    She tweeted at the time that she was working in the group to help “ensure that this technology is used appropriately and that fundamental human rights are protected and respected”.

    “I still believe reasonable people can disagree on issues of our security and rights and will continue to speak and write about that”, Kayyem pointed out.

    Rights activists, for their part, point to the fact that she was hired by the newspaper where the late Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, worked. They assert that NSO Group’s spyware program was used by Saudi Arabia to track Khashoggi before he was killed.

    Khashoggi Case

    In October 2018, Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents. Riyadh initially denied having any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts but eventually admitted that the columnist was killed and his body dismembered inside the consulate.

    An UN-led investigation then concluded that Khashoggi’s killing was premeditated and perpetrated by Saudi officials. The Saudi monarchy denied any role in the journalist's death, claiming that he saying he was killed in a rogue operation.

    In the latest development on the case, a Saudi court sentenced five people to death for their involvement in Khashoggi’s murder. An additional three people were jailed for a combined total of 24 years. Three of the eleven people who stood trial were acquitted, including former top royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani, ex-Consul General in Istanbul Mohammed al-Otaibi and former Deputy Intelligence Chief Ahmed al-Asiri.

    Related:

    Mexican Journalists Blame Impunity of Drug Cartels For Glorification of Crime in Country
    US Journalist Glenn Greenwald Accused By Brazilian Prosecutors of Hacking Officials’ Phones
    Assange Extradition: US Government Claims Foreign Journalists Aren’t Protected by First Amendment
    RT Journalist Injured in Syria Taken to St. Petersburg Military Academy Clinic - Simonyan
    Tags:
    Harvard University, protest, company, rights activist, journalists, spyware, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse