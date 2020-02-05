US Scrapped Secret Drone Intel Program With Ankara Over Turkey's Syria Invasion - Reports

In October, Turkey launched an abortive invasion of northern Syria, attacking positions held by US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces whom Ankara has claimed are linked to Turkish Kurdish militants waging a decades-long insurgency in southern Turkey.

Washington indefinitely suspended a crucial joint US-Turkish drone-based intelligence program with Turkey over the latter's October 'Operation Peace Spring' invasion of northern Syria, according to four anonymous US officials speaking to Reuters.

The officials said the cancelation of the program was directly connected to Turkey's Syria invasion.

Under the program, which was began in 2007, the US flew drone-based intelligence-gathering missions targeting the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a Turkey-based Kurdish group waging a guerilla campaign against Ankara, out of the Incirlik Air Base, and shared the information with the Turkish government.

