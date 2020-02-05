Twitter to Label 'Manipulated' Media Starting 5 March - Company Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter beginning next month will label manipulated media shared in tweets to protect users, the social media giant said in a statement.

"Our teams will start labeling Tweets with this type of media on 5 March", the company said on Tuesday.

Twitter will label and provide more context on tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to prevent users from being harmed, the release said. These tweets will show a warning label to people before they re-tweet or like a tweet, according to the statement.

We know that some Tweets include manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm. Today we’re introducing a new rule and a label that will address this and give people more context around these Tweets pic.twitter.com/P1ThCsirZ4 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 4, 2020

Tweets that fall under the new rule are those considered "synthetic" or "manipulated", shared in a misleading manner, or those that may cause "serious harm" to the public.

Twitter said it will try to reduce the visibility of such tweets and/or block them from being recommended. If all three criteria pass, the tweet is "very likely" to be removed.