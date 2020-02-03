Show of Stenin Press Photo Contest Winners Opens in Ankara

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A show of the 2019 Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest winners opened in Ankara for the first time on Monday.

"This project was created as a tribute to our colleague, a gifted Russian photojournalist who died while on an editorial assignment. The project supports photojournalists at the start of their creative careers and upholds high standards of photojournalism", Alexander Zdanovich, senior producer at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency's multimedia center, said at the opening.

The exhibition at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture will showcase 26 works by photojournalists from across the world until 17 February. It includes a series of photos by Istanbul-based Elif Ozturk about an ancient Turkish oil wrestling festival.

The 2019 annual contest awarded prizes to 37 photographers from 17 countries, whose works are touring the world. The top prize was awarded to Italy's Gabriele Cecconi for his depiction of Rohingya refugees in southern Bangladesh.

Rossiya Segodnya’s Andrei Stenin was killed in eastern Ukraine in 2014 after his car was shot at and caught fire on a highway. The photo contest is organized by the news agency under the aegis of the UN culture authority UNESCO.