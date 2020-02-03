Lufthansa Extends Suspension on Flights to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German airline Lufthansa and its subsidiaries, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, are extending the flights to China suspension to 28 February amid the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said on Monday.

"The safety of passengers and employees is a top priority for the Lufthansa Group. After thoroughly evaluating all currently available information on the coronavirus, Lufthansa Group has decided to suspend its Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines flights to/from Beijing and Shanghai until 28 February with immediate effect. Initially, the flights had been suspended until 9 February. Nanjing, Shenyang and Qingdao will not be served until the end of the winter timetable on 28 March", Lufthansa Group said in a statement.

Flights to and from Hong Kong will continue as scheduled, according to the statement.

The death toll from the new novel coronavirus has reached 361 with 57 new fatalities recorded over 24 hours, China's National Health Commission said.

The new strain of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. On Friday, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Russia: in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.

On 30 January, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak in the Asian country.