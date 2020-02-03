Netanyahu Hopes Uganda Will Open Embassy in Jerusalem Soon, Vows to Open Embassy in Kampala

The Israeli prime minister previously stated that his country is ''returning to Africa in a big way" while he arrived in Uganda on a state visit.

Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope on Monday that Uganda would soon open an embassy in Jerusalem, strengthening its ties with Israel.

According to the head of government, who arrived in Kampala earlier in the day, he hoped that the African country would become the third nation to do so, following in the footsteps of the US and Guatemala.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were welcomed today, at the presidential residence in Entebbe, Uganda, by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his wife, Education Minister Janet Museveni. 🇮🇱🇺🇬 pic.twitter.com/hrOaOQymC1 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 3, 2020

​Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni stated in response that he is considering this option.