First Death From Wuhan Coronavirus Outside China Reported in Philippines - WHO

The Philippines health watchdog said early on Sunday that a 44-year-old man, a Wuhan resident, died on 1 February after contracting the new Wuhan coronavirus pneumonia-type infection, also known as 2019-nCoV.
According to the nation's Department of Health, there were now two confirmed cases of infection in the Philippines, including the deceased Chinese national.
There are now 2 confirmed 2019-nCoV cases in the Philippines. The 1st confirmed case and the 2nd confirmed case are close contacts. Both are known residents of Wuhan, China.— World Health Organization Philippines (@WHOPhilippines) February 2, 2020
The 44-year-old male experienced fever, cough & sore throat before being admitted at San Lazaro Hospital.
The new strain of coronavirus was reportedly first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 countries.
The outbreak prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency of international concern earlier this week so as to ensure all nations take necessary preparatory measures.
The WHO has declared the Wuhan coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern.
The number of confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus has already surpassed the number of cases of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) during the 2002-2003 outbreak, caused by another type of coronavirus.
