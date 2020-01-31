Sarraj Not Interfering in Investigation of Cases Against Russians - Libyan Foreign Minister

TRIPOLI (Sputnik) - Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj does not interfere in the investigation of cases against detained Russian citizens, GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala said.

"Fayez Sarraj does not interfere in the work of the judicial authorities. An investigation is underway against these two [Russians]. When it is over, the judicial authorities will speak out," Siala said when asked about the letter.

Earlier, head of the Moscow-based Foundation for National Values Protection, Alexander Malkevich, said that the foundation had sent an open letter to Sarraj with the demand to fulfil the obligations undertaken in Berlin and release Russians Maxim Shugaley and Samer Hassan Ali Sueifan held by the Tripoli authorities.

Last summer, the head of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values, Alexander Malkevich, said that the foundation's two employees, including sociologist Maxim Shugaley, were detained in Libya. He added that as members of a research group, the employees were engaged exclusively in conducting sociological surveys and studying the humanitarian, cultural and political situation in the country.

A spokesman for the Libyan prosecutor general, Sadiq Sour, confirmed that the two Russian nationals were arrested in the country's capital city in May of 2019 for allegedly trying to meddle in the upcoming elections.